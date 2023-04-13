Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $98.78

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE:EMN opened at $83.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

