C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $97.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

