The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Mosaic Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.
Mosaic Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.
Institutional Trading of Mosaic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
