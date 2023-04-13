The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

