Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $356.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.19.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $326.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.53 and a 200 day moving average of $340.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 99.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

