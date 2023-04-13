trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $1.97 Average PT from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get trivago alerts:

Institutional Trading of trivago

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About trivago

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.