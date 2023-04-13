CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

