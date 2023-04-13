CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.