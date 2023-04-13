Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $111.13

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $92.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

