Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.