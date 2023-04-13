Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Incyte Trading Down 0.3 %

Incyte stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

