Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.9 %

GOOD stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.82 million, a PE ratio of -154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $8,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Featured Articles

