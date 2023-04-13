Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

AGRX opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The company has a market cap of $404.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

