StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

