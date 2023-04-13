Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Methanex Stock Up 0.0 %

MEOH stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Methanex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

