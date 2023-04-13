Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204,540.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.20. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

