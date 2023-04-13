Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of CALA opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204,540.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.20. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.
Insider Transactions at Calithera Biosciences
In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.