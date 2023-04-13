Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
