Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $926.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.