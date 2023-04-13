Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $926.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

