Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

ISIG stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

