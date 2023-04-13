Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $132.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $100.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Etsy by 1,044.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 86.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

