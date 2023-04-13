StockNews.com Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.9 %

MTW opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $533.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.