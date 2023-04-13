Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 299,877 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 62.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

