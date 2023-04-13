Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Nelnet Price Performance

NNI opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.72 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.