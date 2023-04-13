Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

