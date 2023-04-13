Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $230.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

