IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.91.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $221.86 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

