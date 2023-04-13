Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RY opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $112.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $117,087,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

