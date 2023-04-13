StockNews.com Upgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,581,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 210,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

