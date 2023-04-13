Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

