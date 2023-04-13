Markel (NYSE:MKL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

MKL stock opened at $1,327.80 on Wednesday. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,301.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,278.93.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel will post 82.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Markel by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

