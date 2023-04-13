Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $41.92

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.