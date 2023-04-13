Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $271.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Teleflex stock opened at $261.55 on Monday. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $349.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

