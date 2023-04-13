Critical Review: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) vs. Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 14.13% 5.90% 1.14% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 1.12 $10.62 million ($1.01) -9.58 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Charter Hall Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Charter Hall Group

(Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.