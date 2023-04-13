Head-To-Head Review: Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) versus Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fuel Tech and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $26.94 million 1.36 -$1.44 million ($0.04) -30.25 Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 13.85 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Kronos Advanced Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fuel Tech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fuel Tech and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -5.35% -3.22% -2.91% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fuel Tech has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Fuel Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kronos Advanced Technologies beats Fuel Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

