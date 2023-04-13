Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $127.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $114.49 on Monday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

