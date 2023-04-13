Critical Contrast: United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) versus Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 20.24% 25.90% 21.89% Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United-Guardian and Nanophase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $12.70 million 3.23 $2.57 million $0.56 15.98 Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.85 -$2.62 million ($0.06) -23.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United-Guardian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.4% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United-Guardian and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

United-Guardian has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Nanophase Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

