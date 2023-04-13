Brokerages Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $127.69

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.69.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

