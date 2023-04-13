Reviewing PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Integrity Applications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $380,000.00 101.92 -$88.98 million ($1.01) -0.39 Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Integrity Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAVmed.

This table compares PAVmed and Integrity Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -172.76% -79.69% Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PAVmed and Integrity Applications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 805.34%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAVmed beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Integrity Applications

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

