Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) vs. Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Financial Review

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Century Casinos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $2.26 billion 1.42 $14.22 million N/A N/A Century Casinos $430.53 million 0.50 $7.98 million $0.24 30.08

Analyst Ratings

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atour Lifestyle and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00 Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Century Casinos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos 1.85% 5.15% 0.96%

Summary

Century Casinos beats Atour Lifestyle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada, United States, and Poland segments include the operations of the company’s properties in their respective geographical locations. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on additional business activities including concession agreements, management agreements, consulting agreements, and certain other corporate and management operations. The company was founded by Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger in 1992 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

