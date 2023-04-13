HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $45.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HLFFF opened at $25.05 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

