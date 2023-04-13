Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $122.33

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $118.39 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Articles

