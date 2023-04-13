Comparing Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) & Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Business Partners and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.79%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $57.55 billion 0.02 $55.00 million $0.73 24.84 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.78 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 0.62% 2.39% 0.45% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses. The Infrastructure Services segment provides nuclear technology services, offshore oil services, modular building leasing and work access services. The Industrial Operations segment deals with advanced energy storage operations, graphite electrode operations, water and wastewater operations, solar power solutions operations, engineered component manufacturing, and other businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents cash and liquidity management, and activities related to the management of the partnership’s relationship with Brookfield. The company was founded on October 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

