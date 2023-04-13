Comparing Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) & Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vertex and Cellebrite DI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 1 4 5 0 2.40 Cellebrite DI 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $20.11, indicating a potential downside of 8.50%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.57%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Vertex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

21.5% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vertex has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Cellebrite DI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $491.62 million 6.75 -$12.30 million ($0.09) -244.22 Cellebrite DI $270.65 million 3.92 $120.81 million $0.61 9.18

Cellebrite DI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -2.50% 14.16% 4.56% Cellebrite DI 44.63% 34.28% 3.54%

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Vertex on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

