Reviewing Qudian (NYSE:QD) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Qudian has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qudian and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $83.73 million N/A -$52.48 million ($0.20) -5.70 CleanSpark $131.52 million 1.93 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qudian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

14.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -59.94% -2.97% -2.71% CleanSpark -82.51% -18.16% -16.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qudian and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.06%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Qudian.

About Qudian

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

