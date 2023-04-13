Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $88.57

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

