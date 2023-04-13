Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 238.56

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.56 ($2.95).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.95) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Barclays stock opened at GBX 153.76 ($1.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 510.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,333.33%.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,613 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($12,094.89). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

