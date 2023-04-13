Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) PT at $257.76

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $211.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.43. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $1,498,420 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

