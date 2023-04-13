Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $80.87

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $134,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,245 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $95,143.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $134,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,970 shares of company stock worth $343,573 over the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

