StockNews.com Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $459.86.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:DE opened at $384.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.07.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
