StockNews.com Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $384.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.