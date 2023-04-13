Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WELL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.
Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:WELL opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 233.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
