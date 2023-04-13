KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %
KB opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.