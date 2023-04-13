KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

