Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Price Target at GBX 161.86

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 161.86 ($2.00).

MKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

MKS stock opened at GBX 166.82 ($2.07) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

